Ancestry.com IPO Shows How Starved Banks Are For Fees

Five underwriters for a $75 million IPO sure shows how hungry investment banks are to participate in the few IPOs coming to market.

That’s not a lot of money to be made off of fees, which are typically 7% of the total offering, less expenses. (Then again, the banks listed on the S-1 have something to boast about given that IPOs have been a rarity this year.)

Here are our estimates of what we think the underwriters of ACOM can expect to take home following the offering given typical splits of underwriting fees:

Morgan Stanley (33%): $1.5 million

BofA Merrill Lynch (33%): $1.5 million

Jefferies & Company (11%): $500,000

Piper Jaffray (11%): $500,000

BMO Capital Markets (11%): $500,000

