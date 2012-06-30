ANATOMY OF A SPLIT: Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes' Road To Divorce

After five years together, Tom and Katie are calling it quits.

Photo: Getty Images / Andrew H. Walker

On Friday, Katie Holmes (sort of) surprised the world by filing for divorce from Tom Cruise, her husband of five years and father to her six-year-old daughter, Suri.Cruise was also apparently “blindsided” by the news, and has released a statement through his rep that he is “deeply saddened” by Holmes’ actions.



But where did the couple, who often engaged in public PDA, go wrong?

Was it the Scientology? Careers? Their contract was up?

Let’s take a look back at TomKat’s six years together.

