ANATOMY OF A SPLIT: Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes' Road To Divorce

On Friday, Katie Holmes (sort of) surprised the world by filing for divorce from Tom Cruise, her husband of five years and father to her six-year-old daughter, Suri.Cruise was also apparently “blindsided” by the news, and has released a statement through his rep that he is “deeply saddened” by Holmes’ actions.
But where did the couple, who often engaged in public PDA, go wrong?
Was it the Scientology? Careers? Their contract was up?
Let’s take a look back at TomKat’s six years together.
2005: After calling off her engagement to actor Chris Klein, Katie Holmes began dating Tom Cruise. The couple make their first public appearance together in Rome.
June 17, 2005: Two months after they began dating, Cruise proposed to Holmes on top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
October 2006: The first photographs of Suri appeared in Vanity Fair. The Annie Leibovitz shots became the publication's second-best selling issue of all time, selling more than 700,000 copies.
November 18, 2006: The couple were married at the 15th-century Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy, in a Scientology ceremony attended by many Hollywood stars such as Will Smith, the Beckhams and Jennifer Lopez.
June 29, 2012: People magazine breaks the news that Holmes has filed for divorce from Cruise, citing irreconcilable differences.
