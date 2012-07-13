YACHT OF THE WEEK: This Sick Megayacht Has A Disco Club Onboard—It's Yours For $155 Million

Photo: via Extravaganzi

A 247-foot yacht called Anastasia is on the market for $155.3 million, according to Yahoo News. To put this in perspective, the two most expensive homes in America—in Florida and California—are currently on sale for $125 million a piece.



Anastasia launched in 2008, and is now being sold by Edmiston & Company.

The yacht can accommodate 12 guests. There are two VIP staterooms and three double cabins.

The formal dining room boasts a 2,700 liter aquarium to show off to your guests (in case the yacht itself wasn’t enough!).

A beauty salon, helipad, and spa round out the luxury amenities on this beauty.

