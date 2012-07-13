YACHT OF THE WEEK: This Sick Megayacht Has A Disco Club Onboard—It's Yours For $155 Million

A 247-foot yacht called Anastasia is on the market for $155.3 million, according to Yahoo News. To put this in perspective, the two most expensive homes in America—in Florida and California—are currently on sale for $125 million a piece.

Anastasia launched in 2008, and is now being sold by Edmiston & Company.

The yacht can accommodate 12 guests. There are two VIP staterooms and three double cabins.

The formal dining room boasts a 2,700 liter aquarium to show off to your guests (in case the yacht itself wasn’t enough!).

A beauty salon, helipad, and spa round out the luxury amenities on this beauty.

The ship is divided into seven decks.

There is plenty of space to catch some rays. The outdoor deck can be converted into a concert space.

The gym is huge.

The 2,700-liter aquarium is the finishing touch on this elegant dining room.

On the other side of the aquarium is a bar and two seating areas.

The spiral staircase inside is very trippy.

The yacht has a huge media room with surround sound.

The main salon on the boat can be cleared out and turned into a dance club, complete with strobe lights and smoke machine.

The outdoor dining table can fit 12.

You can sit outside in the shade on this deck.

Half of the lower deck is a huge garage which houses large custom tenders, a vast array of jet skis, wind surfers, and full dive equipment.

Take another look at Anastasia's exterior.

Looking for something a little cheaper?

