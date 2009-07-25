Anarchy In The UK

It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on the state of decay in the UK, so let’s do a roundup, shall we? Ok then.



GDP shrank by 5.6% in the Q2, which was worse than feared.

More and more UK pubs are closing — at the staggering rate of 52-per-week, actually. We don’t think it’s because drinking has gotten less popular, but rather drinking outdoors has gotten more acceptable.

Swine flu, which the US media has totally forgotten about, is getting really bad over there. The country had 100,000 new cases this week, overwhelming public health services.

It all sounds about right. Are we missing anything? Tell us in the comments.

