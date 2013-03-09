Mexican Anarchists Are Blowing Up Scientists And The Government Is Freaked

Photo: Elvert Barnes via Flickr

An Anarchist terror group calling themselves “Individuals Tending Toward Savagery” (ITS) has recently claimed responsibility for a high profile attack on a scientist two years ago, and made several death threats, according to reports.Dr. Ernesto Méndez Salinas, a biotechnology expert, was shot and killed in 2011, but until this admission his death was largely attributed to the general rise of violence in Mexico, and even later attributed to a rash of car jackings.



The ITS followed its shocking claim of responsibility by issuing threats against any prominent researchers in the field of nano and biotechnology, whom they plan to take out with Ted Kaczynski-like tactics. (A particular hero of theirs.)

The reasons for doing so: Uncontrollable proliferation of nano-particle “goo” that will consume the earth in a man-made, microscopic apocalypse.

The group has claimed bomb attacks in the past, but how many are theirs is unclear. The anarchists say they’ll either take responsibility for attacks months later or not all. For one such unclaimed “attack,” which killed 20 people, they say the government is suppressing information.

From a blog dedicated to the group:

The explosion in the Pemex tower (for example) in January 2013, which left 20 dead and hundreds wounded, shows what “evidence” the government and the media are going to make known. Lies upon lies.

The government reported that the explosion was the result of a broken gas line. ITS has claimed responsibility, though there’s no evidence available to prove their claim.

Nonetheless, until nanotechnology is stopped, they vow to continue.

“We have said it before, we act without any compassion in the feral defence of Wild Nature. Did those who modify and destroy the Earth think their actions wouldn’t have repercussions? That they wouldn’t pay a price? If they thought so, they are mistaken,” they said in a statement after the most recent attack.

