Anarchist Leader In Assassination Plot Was Apparently A Page At The 2008 GOP Convention

Shortly after the media frenzy over these “anarchist” militant revolutionaries and their alleged aspirations to overthrow the government (with $87,000 of weapons and multiple members with loose lips), Gawker revealed that their leader, Isaac Aguigui was apparently a page at the Republican National Convention in 2008.



Gawker reports that they found a photo of what appears to be Aguigui, or maybe just a guy who looks incredibly like him and also has the name “Isaac Aguigui.”

The caption of the photograph says “Republican National Convention page Isaac Aguigui watches from the edge of the floor at the start of the first session of the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota September 1, 2008.”

One commenter on the Gawker story quipped about how long it would be before hyperbolic pundits like Glenn Beck and Rush Limbaugh somehow tied this into a well-timed democratic conspiracy to sabotage the RNC. The timing is uncanny though. Break out the tinfoil hats folks.

Aguigui allegedly started an Anarchist group that branded itself with anarchy tattoos, openly recruited, and stock piled weapons, in an alleged plot to overthrow the government and kill Barack Obama.

Their plan ran into a snag though when one of their member, Michael Roark, allegedly had second thoughts.

Aguigui is accused of “silencing” Roark and his 17-year-old girlfriend, Tiffany York, in a messy execution in the woods—leading to the eventual indictment of him and his “gang.”

