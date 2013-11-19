These Two Photos Tell You Everything About How The Biggest Chess Match In Years Is Going

We’ve just witnessed the conclusion of game 8 of the best-of-12 World Chess Championship between current champion Viswanathan Anand and 22-year old phenom Magnus Carlsen. It ended in a boring draw.

Carlsen now has a commanding 5 to 3 lead in the match. Anand will have to pull off a miracle to come back over the final four games.

Anyway, these two photos tweeted by grandmaster and commenter Susan Polgar (@susanpolgar) tell you a lot about how the match has been going going.

First, the handshake, where Anand couldn’t even look Magnus in the eye.

And then after the handshake, where Anand gave the relaxed Carlsen a death stare.

