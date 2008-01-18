analysing Video Stats: Google Rules, MySpace/NWS Hosed

Comscore’s November video numbers confirm those released by Compete: Google is running away with the video game, News Corp’s MySpace (NWS) is tanking, and everyone else is subsisting on crumbs.
Month-to-Month numbers are volatile; what’s important are the broader trends. So here’s what’s happened over the past six months, since May 2007.
- Google’s video streams have jumped from 1.8 billion per month to 3.0 billion. Its share of all streams, meanwhile, leaped from 22% to 31%. Keep in mind that this is US video only; YouTube’s dominance is probably even more impressive when viewed from a global perspective.
- Fox Interactive’s streams have FALLEN from 680 million per month to 419 million per month, and its share has been cut in half: from 8% to 4%. For a company that hoped to marry its video assets to its Internet distribution this is an out-and-out disaster.
- Yahoo (YHOO) is also sucking wind: Its share fell from 4.6% to 3.5%. (Is there ANY business in which Yahoo is still doing well?)
- Viacom’s sue-Google-and-do-it-yourself strategy isn’t working (as we expected it wouldn’t): Viacom, too, lost share. It now commands a whopping 2.6% of video streams (down from 2.8% in May), despite all those Jon Stewart clips that Viacom bulls once argued accounted for the majority of YouTube’s streams. (Yes, we know, writers strike…)
- CBS, which gets high marks from us and others for its distributed content strategy, still has yet to make the top 10, which means its share of streams is below 0.5%. Ouch!
