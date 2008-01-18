analysing Video Stats: Google Rules, MySpace/NWS Hosed

Comscore’s November video numbers confirm those released by Compete: Google is running away with the video game, News Corp’s MySpace (NWS) is tanking, and everyone else is subsisting on crumbs.

Month-to-Month numbers are volatile; what’s important are the broader trends. So here’s what’s happened over the past six months, since May 2007.

Google’s video streams have jumped from 1.8 billion per month to 3.0 billion. Its share of all streams, meanwhile, leaped from 22% to 31%. Keep in mind that this is US video only; YouTube’s dominance is probably even more impressive when viewed from a global perspective.

Fox Interactive’s streams have FALLEN from 680 million per month to 419 million per month, and its share has been cut in half: from 8% to 4%. For a company that hoped to marry its video assets to its Internet distribution this is an out-and-out disaster.

Yahoo (YHOO) is also sucking wind: Its share fell from 4.6% to 3.5%. (Is there ANY business in which Yahoo is still doing well?)

Viacom’s sue-Google-and-do-it-yourself strategy isn’t working (as we expected it wouldn’t): Viacom, too, lost share. It now commands a whopping 2.6% of video streams (down from 2.8% in May), despite all those Jon Stewart clips that Viacom bulls once argued accounted for the majority of YouTube’s streams. (Yes, we know, writers strike…)

CBS, which gets high marks from us and others for its distributed content strategy, still has yet to make the top 10, which means its share of streams is below 0.5%. Ouch!

