Do Your Analytics Cheat The Truth?

Photo: Flickr/Tobias Toft

Everyone’s heard the truism that there are lies, damned lies, and statistics. But sitting through a welter of analytics-driven top-management presentations provokes me into proposing a cynical revision: There are liars, damned liars, and statisticians.The rise of analytics-informed insight and decision is welcome. The disingenuous and deceptive manner in which many of these statistics are presented is not. I’m simultaneously stunned and disappointed by how egregiously manipulative these analytics have become at the very highest levels of enterprise oversight. The only thing more surprising — and more disappointing — is how unwilling or unable so many senior executives are about asking simple questions about the analytics they see.



Continue reading at Harvard Business Review. >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.