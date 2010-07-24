Analysts Were Expecting Results 10 Times Worse Than These Stress Tests

Christophe Nijdam of AlphaValue spoke with CNBC today about the European stress test results.



:30 The small of money that needs to be raised by 7 banks is small, most analysts expected 10 times the amount.

1:00 The Basel II rules used in these tests make no sense if Basel III is right around the corner.

1:35 This means than it six months there will need to be another set of stress tests.

