Analysts Were Expecting Results 10 Times Worse Than These Stress Tests

Christophe Nijdam of AlphaValue spoke with CNBC today about the European stress test results.
- :30 The small of money that needs to be raised by 7 banks is small, most analysts expected 10 times the amount.
- 1:00 The Basel II rules used in these tests make no sense if Basel III is right around the corner.
- 1:35 This means than it six months there will need to be another set of stress tests.
