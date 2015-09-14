Analysts see upside risks for the Australian dollar this week

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

If there’s a common theme in early research reports this morning it’s that short-term risks for the Australian dollar are slanted to the upside at present.

High levels of speculative short positioning in the AUD/USD pair, along with a growing market belief that the US Federal Reserve will hold off hiking interest rates for the first time in nine years later this week, are common views that could potentially see the Aussie move higher in the days ahead should market sentiment remain firm.

“It seems speculative investors remain very negative on the AUD and maintained relatively extreme short positions into last week; according to IMM data. This is suggestive of increased chances of an unwind (AUD higher) if there is better risk appetite around”, said Emma Lawson, NAB’s senior currency strategist in a research report released earlier this morning.

Lawson notes that it’s a “super quiet week” on the domestic front, something that should see near exclusive focus on the US FOMC meeting held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lawson’s view is shared by Elias Haddad, CBA’s senior currency strategist.

AUD/USD could find some short-term support this week, especially if our view that the FOMC stays on hold Thursday pans out. Chinese economic activity data released over the weekend were mixed”, said Haddad, adding that the “USD should struggle to gain significant upside this week” given they, along with many others, on the belief the Fed will hold off raising rates until its December meeting.

The chart below, supplied by ANZ, reveals net speculative positioning in the Australian dollar based on data released by the US commodity futures trading commission last weekend. While it has retraced fractionally in recent weeks, “short” positioning remains extreme levels at present. As the chart conveys, whenever short positioning has been at these levels previously, it has tended to correspond with bounce in the Australian dollar.

Shortly after 11.30am AEST Monday the AUD/USD currently buys .7122. The pair has broken above .7100, a level it failed to clear late last week.

The full Australian dollar scoreboard can be found below.

AUD/USD 0.7122 , 0.0035 , 0.49%

0.7122 , 0.0035 , 0.49% AUD/JPY 85.93 , 0.53 , 0.62%

85.93 , 0.53 , 0.62% AUD/CNY 4.5389 , 0.0239 , 0.53%

4.5389 , 0.0239 , 0.53% AUD/EUR 0.6279 , 0.0033 , 0.53%

0.6279 , 0.0033 , 0.53% AUD/GBP 0.4609 , 0.0018 , 0.39%

0.4609 , 0.0018 , 0.39% AUD/NZD 1.1244 , 0.0051 , 0.46%

There are no major data releases scheduled – either domestically or regionally – during Monday’s session.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.