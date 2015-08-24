Here's what analysts are saying about China's 'Black Monday'

Analyst: Kit Juckes

'Markets are afraid of further economic weakness in China, further pain in global commodity markets and uncertain about Fed and PBoC policy - what they will do and what the impact will be. The divergence between global commodity prices and equities is not a new theme but the danger now is that they begin to re-correlate - as they did when the dotcom bubble burst in 2000 and what had previously been an emerging market crisis became a US recession.

'The alternative view of course, is that US growth is sufficient that demand for raw materials and reductions in commodity supply will between them be sufficient to stabilise commodity prices, but in the near term, we have the Chinese slowdown leading to a commodity overshoot leading to broadening asset market weakness and deepening risk aversion.