ANALYSTS: Google Is Going To $1,000!

Two separate analysts posted reports this morning, arguing that Google’s stock will go to $1,000 per share.CLSA said it moved its price target due to Google ability to charge more for clicks on its ads.



And here is Bernstein Research analyst Carlos Kirjner argument, via Forbes:

“We believe mass adoption of smart phones, tablets and the mobile Web is a large value creation opportunity for Google,” Kirjner writes in a research note. “In other words, we disagree with the most popular Google bear case, which posits that mobile is bad for revenue growth and profitability. We also think YouTube is still an under-appreciated asset. In our opinion, the emergence of the mobile Web, connecting billions of consumers everywhere, all the time to the Web will be a strong net positive for Google. We believe mobility, together with continued innovation in search such as new formats and better targeting, will support growth of search revenues in the double digits for several years to come. We also believe YouTube is already a multi-billion dollar business, growing fast and with healthy operating margins, whose growth potential is not fully reflected in consensus.”

