Apple Kills Sony And Nintendo Portables Growth

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and iPod touch will be the “primary driver” of mobile game sales growth by 2014, according to a new report from DFC Intelligence.



DFC expects that Nintendo’s (NTDOY) DS and Sony’s (SNE) PSP will still lead the market, but argue that “growth for these devices has peaked.”

Nintendo sold 520,000 of the devices last month and currently dominates the mobile gaming market.

The iPhone presents game developers with a radically different target audience and business model, as the platform is rarely if ever purchased primarily for gaming. DFC predicts games will account for around 23% of app sales.

Don’t miss: The 10 Most Expensive iPhone Apps >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.