Analysts Bullish On Gilead Sciences

Last month, it was reported that biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc.’s HIV pill, Truvada, could prevent HIV transmission by between 62% – 73%. Sales of the drug rose 11% to $711.3 million in the second quarter. Yesterday, the company annouced net earnings of $746.2 million or $0.93 per share, on revenue of $2.14 billion beating Wall Street estimates.



Despite all the buzz, the market hasn’t reacted much to the stock. Here’s why analysts are bullish on this stock:

UBS analysts are bullish ahead of the release of crucial data on its Quad HIV pill later this quarter. Gilead is expected to file its application for U.S. approval in the first quarter of 2012.

Analysts believe Wall Street expectations of the Quad and Btripla drugs are too low.

The federal government which is the biggest contributor to the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP), raised its budget to $885 million this year, $25 million more than in 2010. But earlier this year, it was reported that states were trimming funds available to the ADAP. Deutsche Bank analysts believe AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP) purchases should pick up, as remaining funds become available in the second half of 2011.

Deutsche Bank analysts believe Gilead’s guidance is achievable, and expect 2% sales growth for its Atripla and Truvada drugs.

They also believe that Quad will have a better safety profile, with fewer neurological side effects that Atripla, creating new market growth for the drug. Atripla can’t be used on childbearing women and this is another opportunity for Quad.

