Nike's New Shoes Really Are Amazing

Nike's new Flyknit sneaker left a strong impression on equity analyst Taposh Bari at Jefferies:



At 5.6-7.7oz, Flyknit weighs lighter and offers better ventilation. Perhaps equally exciting is the potential benefit this revolutionary technology can have on the future of Nike’s supply chain (a product constructed out of yarn yields less waste, shorter lead times and less labour).

Bari was likewise impressed by the new Nike+ sensor:

The company also introduced a built-in footbed sensor technology that allows customers to track and monitor activity like steps per second and vertical leap. We see this as a natural extension of the 2006 Nike+ launch and recent, extremely popular FUEL brand introduction.

Bari said Nike’s “ongoing commitment to disruptive innovation” would benefit Nike shares along with Footlocker and Finish Line.

Sterne Agee also strongly reiterated a buy rating on Nike following this week’s media event.

