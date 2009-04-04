Analyst: YouTube Will Take Half A Billion Off Google's Bottom Line This Year

YouTube still isn’t making money for Google (GOOG), and at last one analyst team thinks running the video sharing site will bleed $470 million over the course of 2009.

Despite a 41% share of the video market, Credit Suisse analysts Spencer Wang and Kenneth Sena project YouTube will only pull in $240 million in revenue this year.

That’s up 20% from 2008. But Spencer and Kenneth say the costs of running YouTube are astronomical: About $711 million, with $360 million in bandwidth charges alone.

