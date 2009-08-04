Baidu Gets An Upgrade

Analysts and investors have recently voiced concerns over Google’s competitive threat to Baidu’s search share in China — Baidu commands about 60% versus Google’s 30%.

But today those in Baidu’s camp received some positive news when UBS analyst Wenlin Li upgraded the BIDU shares to “Neutral” from “Sell.” Here are the highlights:

Strong Q209 results (revenue was about $161 million, beating the consensus estimate of $158 million) and better-than-expected guidance for Q309.

Baidu’s new keyword bidding system Phoenix Nest is now seen as “beneficial rather than detrimental” to revenue growth given evidence that integration challenges will likely not be as bad as expected.

Continued upside to the search market in China (total revenue is currently only 5.4% of total US revenue).

As a result, Li believes the BIDU shares could increase to as much as $380/share in the next twelve months, up from the previous target of $150/share.

Of course, even though Google’s share of the Chinese search market decreased to 29.1% in Q2 ’09 from over 30% in Q1 ’09, it has still grown significantly from its low-single-digits share just six years ago. And the company continues to invest in local sales forces — important for Chinese P4P advertising companies, which still depend to a large degree on human salespeople versus automatic technology.

So although UBS is getting more positive on the BIDU shares, the battle for Chinese search dominance continues.

