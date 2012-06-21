Analyst: The Windows Phone Has No Chance Of Competing With Android Or The iPhone

Brian Marshall, a senior managing director with ISI Group, said there is less than a 20% chance that Microsoft will ever capture a significant share of the smartphone market during an interview with Bloomberg West on Wednesday.



“At the end of the day, the markets have already been established,” Marshall said in the interview. “To bring a major third party in, I don’t see that happening.”

