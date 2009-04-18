Analyst Slashes Take-Two Estimates In Wake Of GTA Bomb

The hugely disappointing sales of Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars is taking its toll on Take-Two (TTWO).

In a note to investors this morning, Cowen’s Doug Creutz cut his estimate for TTWO while maintaining his rating of “outperform.”

Q2 EPS to ($0.16) from ($0.07)

Full-year EPS to $0.16 from $0.49

He also thinks Take-Two will sell 500,000 copies of the new GTA this year, down from earlier estimates of two million.

Shares in TTWO were down 7.3% in early trading.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.