Financial Analyst Scores A Bicycle-Kick Goal In Lionel Messi's Charity Soccer Game

Matt Eliason is a financial analyst at GE Capital. But on Sunday he upstaged some of the best players in the world by scoring an incredible bicycle-kick goal in the Lionel Messi & Friends charity game in Chicago.



Eliason was Northwestern University’s all-time leading goal scorer before he graduated in 2011. But he has only played recreationally since then.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the game’s organisers invited Northwestern coach Tim Lenahan to round up a bunch of his former players to join the game after some high-profile players like Cesc Fabregas and David Luiz cancelled at the last minute.

Eliason was one of those players, and he ended up stealing the show.

He told the Chicago Sun-Times after the game about the decision to try the bicycle kick, “Once the ball was in the air, I thought I might as well go for it in front of all these fans. It’s not every day that you get to play Messi. So I thought I’d give it a try, and fortunately it worked out.”

The video (via Pro Soccer Talk):

