Analyst Says The Treasury Collapse Is Bullish Sign

You’ve seen the scary charts showing just how bad the Fed’s policy of quantitative easing has failed. Although it would love to push long-term interest rates down to 4%, the market was having none of it. And the general consensus is that the uber-steep yield curve is a big nyet vote on both fiscal and monetary policy.



Tim Bond, an analyst at Barclays, says hogwash, taking the Geithner view that the rally in yields is the predictable response to both a recovering economy and the dissipation of the panic premium in US-denominated assets that built up during the bubble. The full report is embedded below (via FT Alphaville). Here’s the introduction:

In the financial markets, interpretation often counts for more than fact. Indeed, after

passing through the qualitative and emotional analytical filter, factual inputs can often

emerge from the process as anti-facts. At present, many market participants still

appear to be afflicted by the mood of depressive pessimism that became pervasive last

year. Under this condition, market developments and economic data-points that an

impartial analysis would usually construe as positive are being warped into negative

signals. Signs of an economic recovery, somehow, end up being interpreted as signs of

impending economic doom.

Nowhere is this truer than of the prevailing fuss about the dollar and US treasury yields.

Both asset classes have been losing the save haven and liquidity premiums established

during the market carnage of last year. This is an unambiguously positive development,

confirming a revival in risk appetites, decreased fears about the financial system and a

general improvement in economic expectations. However, after passing through the

prevailing interpretative filter, these positives become negatives. Rather than indicating

an economic recovery, the lower dollar and higher bond yields apparently reflect a crisis

of confidence in US Inc, investors fleeing the prospect of endless budget deficits, a

towering government debt burden and prospective hyperinflation.

Never mind the rather obvious objection that the violent rally in Cable specifically

contradicts this theory – unless of course one assume s that jumping out of the frying

pan into the fire is a rational approach to securing a safe haven. Equally, never mind the

other rather obvious point that the currency of the largest creditor nation – Japan – has

recently been depreciating against the dollar, a development that is not exactly

indicative of rising concerns about US borrowing. Rather, if one starts from the premise

that nothing good is happening in the global economy, any contrary empirical

indications must inevitably be re-interpreted to fit the premise. The current rumblings

of discontent smack more of the avoidance of cognitive dissonance on the part of

inveterate bears, than any dispassionate analysis of the situation.

Bond Sell Off



