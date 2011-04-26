Motorola Xoom Sales Are Even More Pitiful Than Previously Thought

Photo: Steve Kovach, The Business Insider

It looks like Xoom sales could be worse than we thought at first.A new report from Trip Chowdry of Global Equities says that Motorola may have sold as few as 25,000 tablets, according to All Things D.



That’s a lot lower than a previous estimate that pegged the sales number at 100,000 by early April.

Chowdry did say Xoom sales could be as high as 120,000 on the higher end of the spectrum. That’s a huge gap between the two figures, but things don’t look good for the Xoom either way.

To put the Xoom sales figures in perspective, analysts predict about 50,000 BlackBerry PlayBooks were sold on launch day April 19.

Don’t Miss: Our Review Of The Motorola Xoom

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.