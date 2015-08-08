You might have to wait a little while to get your hands on the next iPhone

Steve Jurvetson/Wikipedia A production line at Foxconn, one of the main manufacturers of Apple’s iPhone.

Reports that the release of Apple’s next iPhone might be facing delays of one to two weeks due to kinks in the next its mass production emerged on Friday from KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi Kuo.

Kuo is an analyst with an excellent track record for analysis and predictions who mainly covers Apple.

While there is no set date for the next iPhones’ launch, supposedly called the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, it’s unlikely that we’ll see an actual delay in the next iPhone’s release. Kuo just warns that production might not be as high as Apple originally wanted.

Reports of delays in mass production routinely emerge in the weeks before Apple’s annual event where it usually announces the new iPhone.

However, the iPhone has consistently been released for purchase around September 20 ever since the iPhone 5. Rumours before Kuo’s Friday report suggested that the iPhone would see store shelves on September 25, which would be fairly consistent with the last three iPhone releases.

Instead of a delay, there may be fewer iPhones for people to buy at the time of release, which means you might need to wait a little while if you weren’t one of the first few to order/buy the device.

Apple is rumoured to be releasing two new “S” models of its 4.7 and 5-inch iPhones. They will supposedly come with new features like a better camera, a Force Touch screen, and even a pink colour option.

