Publicis Not Salivating Over Razorfish

It’s been about a month since the latest reports circulated that Microsoft (MSFT) was looking to unload Razorfish — the digital ad agency it acquired as part of its $6 billion aQuantive acquisition.



Potential bidders being discussed include Interpublic Group, Dentsu, Omnicom Group, and Publicis Groupe.

Credit Suisse analyst Ellie Lawford, fresh off a roadshow with Publicis CFO Jean-Michel Etienne, said in a report this morning however that Publicis may not exactly be frothing at the mouth over Razorfish. According to Lawford, management said the agency is “not so critical” and at best would be “nice to have.”

“Management commented that in 2006 when Publicis bought Digitas, “The good fish was Digitas”. They commented that Razorfish has high quality people, and is technically strong (with good tools and measurement systems) and less focused on the creative side than Digitas. They said it is “not so critical” as it could have been before Digitas and reiterated Maurice Levy’s recent comments that Razorfish might be “nice to have”.

Of course, this could just be public posturing on the part of the company. Lawford, for her part, goes on to say that competitors to Publicis with less digital exposure are more likely buyers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.