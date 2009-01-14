Analyst: PS3 Price Drop To $300 Coming In April (SNE)

Here’s a prediction we hope comes true: Wedbush Morgan’s Michael Pachter predicts Sony (SNE) will finally lower the price of their PS3 game console to $300 (from the current $400) in April. Michael goes on to predict Microsoft (MSFT) will counter the move by lowering the price of the “Pro” version of the Xbox 360 to $250, from $300.



We agree Microsoft is likely to match a PS3 price cut, Xbox executives have said they’re ready for a price war.

We’ll match Michael’s prediction with one of our own: Game console sales figures for the all-important month of December should be coming later this week. If the PS3 manages to stay in the running with the Xbox 360, expect Sony to keep repeating the robotic “Blu-ray is catching on!” mantra. But if it’s a blow-out (and we think it will be) and the Xbox outsells the PS3 by 2-to-1 or more, the need for price cuts might finally start to sink in with Sony.

