In One Sentence, Here's Why It's Going To Be A 'Toxic Autumn' In Washington DC

Sean West of the Eurasia Group has a new note predicting a “toxic autumn” in Washington DC.

There are a lot of moving parts, but fortunately West summarizes it all up in one sentence:

 The debt ceiling will now hit in mid-October, when hearings about a new Federal Reserve Chair should be heating up and amid the political fallout of Obama’s decision on Syria.

Yep.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.