Here's what Wall Street is saying about Yahoo's weak earnings and shrinking core business

Yahoo reported first quarter earnings on Tuesday that showed steep declines across the board.

But Yahoo was already expected to report disappointing figures, so the numbers were a slight beat compared to street estimates, driving its stock up roughly 3% on Wednesday.

Regardless, most analysts seem less interested in the actual results of Yahoo’s business. Instead, most of them continue to pay more attention to the sales process of Yahoo’s core business, and how the web portal plans to unlock the value in its Asian assets.

Here’s a round up of what analysts are saying about Yahoo’s latest earnings and its deteriorating core business:

Credit Suisse: NEUTRAL Rating: Neutral Price Target: $46 (cut from $47) Comment: '...we remain in a wait-and-see mode on further developments on its ad business - we continue to believe that there is some amount of low-hanging fruit for YHOO to unlock value: search advertising vis-à-vis its relationship with Google, a move to more aggressively monetise properties such as Tumblr.' Macquarie Research: BULLISH Rating: Outperform Price Target: $36 Comment: 'While there was some progress on expense reductions (driven by lower headcount), the fundamental issues for YHOO remain the same: weakening search, challenges in display, loss of high-margin 'other' revenue, and increasing competitive and structural challenges.' Morgan Stanley: BULLISH Rating: Overweight Price Target: $46 (cut from $47) Comment: '1Q revenue was down ~18% YoY...but in-line with expectations. On the plus side, EBITDA was 21%(~26m) better than expected as cost reductions drove upside. The key to the stock from here is core monetisation, tax efficiency and/or BABA appreciation.' Citi: NEUTRAL Rating: Neutral Price Target: $38 (raised from $37) Comment: 'Although 1Q16 numbers were above our earnings forecast and in-line with our revenue estimate, the results and outlook still reflect deteriorating trends in Yahoo!'s business...Given the continued challenges at core Yahoo! and the uncertainty (including the company's mixed history) of unlocking significant value in the near-term from a 'strategic transaction', and given our valuation analysis that suggests limited near-term upside from current levels, we maintain our Neutral rating.' Raymond James: BULLISH Rating: Outperform Target Price: $45 (raised from $41) Comment: 'Display revenues were essentially in line though search continues to be pressured by the mobile shift...While the core business remains challenging, we maintain our Outperform rating and increase our price target to $45 based on our sum-of-parts analysis.' Wells Fargo: NEUTRAL Rating: Market Perform Price Target: $39-$40 (raised from $38-$39) Comment: 'Though first quarter results handily beat our adj EBITDA estimate, 2Q guidance should lead street ests lower, in our view....We view Yahoo's results as confirmation that the company continues to lose share of advertising spend to scaled, cross-platform, data-rich rivals Google, Facebook, and Twitter.' Pacific Crest Securities: NEUTRAL Rating: Sector Weight Price Target: N/A Comment: 'The new revenue streams, Mavens, accounted for $390 million, a very disappointing number, decelerating further to 7% y/y growth and below our $453 million estimate. Yahoo's best businesses are barely growing.' SunTrust: BULLISH Rating: Buy Price Target: $44 Comment: 'Stronger than feared 1Q results and weaker 2Q guide, in our view, are not really material given the Board is actively exploring the sale of the core business. While a 'melting ice cube' could impact the transaction price, we think any difference would be modest relative to the potential value that can be unlocked in the Asian investments.' Cowen & Co.: NEUTRAL Rating: Market perform Price Target: $32 Comment: 'Yahoo is a legacy internet property, with tremendous reach, but a core business that is growing below market growth rates in Display and Search. On a fundamental basis, the weak core business results are offset by the value of Yahoo's stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo! Japan.' Mizuho: NEUTRAL Rating: Neutral Price Target: $38 Comment: 'We maintain our Neutral rating on Yahoo shares after a Beat & Lower 1Q16. While management noted that they are focused on the bidding process, we remain concerned about the health of the core business: Yahoo's primary growth engine, Mavens, decel'd to only 7% YoY; the company faces multiple transitions -- desktop to mobile and premium to programmatic; and there is still a looming proxy fight. We remain on the sidelines for now.' PiperJaffray: BULLISH Rating: Overweight Price Target: $40 Comment: 'Our thesis remains the same for YHOO: the core remains challenged and will continue to be challenged for the foreseeable future. Beyond that, the upside is still in whether the company can find a way to avoid incurring a full tax load on Alibaba and Yahoo! Japan. Given we believe BABA still provides upside to the story, we reiterate our Overweight rating, with an updated price target of $40.' RBC Capital Markets: BULLISH Rating: Sector Perform Price Target: $38 (raised from $33) Comment: 'Maintaining Sector Perform in the wake of better than expected Q1 results, but still clearly deteriorating fundamentals. Raising price target to $38 on appreciation in Asia Assets.' William Blair: NEUTRAL Rating: Market perform Price Target: N/A Comment: 'We remain cautious about the company's core search and display businesses as it attempts to execute the 2016 turnaround plan laid out on its fourth-quarter earnings call...We believe that investors will be more focused on Yahoo's ability to increase net revenue and EBITDA going forward as the company works to cut costs and execute against its strategic initiatives. We maintain business fundamentals.' Pivotal Research Group: NEUTRAL Rating: Buy Price Target: $41 (raised from $40) Comment: '...these figures have little bearing on the value of Yahoo's stock right now, as it is dependent on the Asian assets and the eventual sale of the core business, which may yet take some time to unfold. We value the stock at $41 on a YE2016 basis vs. $40 previously, entirely due to changes in the value of the company's stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan since our most recent price target update. We continue to rate Yahoo stock Buy.' Jefferies: BULLISH Rating: Buy Price Target: $43 (raised from $40) Comment: 'Marissa Mayer immediately addressed the potential sale of Yahoo, calling the strategic alternative review as the co's top priority (noting that they are moving expeditiously). Operationally, management remains focused on executing against the strategy presented last quarter to increase longterm growth (by simplifying the verticals offered across Search, Mail and Tumblr) and beat Street estimates. A sharpened focus on profitability proven by headcount and expense reductions.' CLSA: BULLISH Rating: Outperform Price Target: $40 (raised from $32) Comment: 'Yahoo remains a financial engineering story prior to the close of the reverse spinoff or a sale of its core business. As such, fundamentals are less relevant to the stock performance in the near term. We maintain our O-PF rating but raise our target to $40 from $32 due to increased market value of Alibaba and Yahoo Japan shares, and higher valuation allocated to the core business using AOL as a comp.'

