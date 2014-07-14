ANALYST: Apple's 5.5-Inch 'Phablet' iPhone Won't Debut This September

Apple’s 5.5-inch “phablet” iPhone won’t be debuting later this year after all, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a note obtained by AppleInsider.

Previous reports had pegged two new phones — one 4.7-inch model and one 5.5-inch model — for launch in September, but Kuo says that Apple is having issues with the iPhone 6’s touch panel, as well as colour uneveness on the metal casing.

“These problems will likely be even more complicated with a larger size,” he said.

AppleInsider’s Neil Hughes notes that Kuo has a “respectable track record” when it comes to Apple’s plans, though his word is still no guarantee.

Kuo also said he doesn’t expect that the iPhone’s new, extra-durable sapphire glass front panel will “easily pass the drop test near term” for the 5.5-inch phone.

If the phablet model does launch this year, Kuo believes it won’t happen until after mid-fourth quarter, later than the 4.7-inch iPhone 6.

