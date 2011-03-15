A 60-Second Guide To What Brokers Are Telling Their Clients This Morning

Let’s take a look at analysts’ morning notes.



TEXAS INSTRUMENTS (TXN):

DEUTSCHE BANK: Substantial damage. TI’s Miho, Japan Fab suffered damage and the factory will return to full production in mid-July. The Miho Fab produced about 10% of TI’s output as measured by revenue.

NETFLIX (NFLX):

GOLDMAN SACHS: Bullish. With shares down almost 20% in the last month we believe that NFLX shares overreacted to more visible signs of competition, while at the same time, sub momentum has been better than expected. Canada is near 10% penetration in 6 months, and our proprietary survey shows explosive growth for online video.

LUBRIZOL (LZ):

DEUTSCHE BANK: Deal with Berkshire Hathaway has possibility. We believe there could be 5-10% of further upside in Lubrizol shares even without another bidder emerging. Despite the modest multiple being offered, we do not expect other bidders for Lubrizol given the size and reputation of the buyer.

KEYBANC: Deal with Berkshire Hathaway is a risk. While top-tier profitability levels could warrant a higher multiple from the buyout level, in our opinion, the deal represents an immediate positive return to shareholders in an environment in which headwinds persist on the raw materials front.

DOLE FOOD (DOLE):

JPMORGAN: Potential for a turnaround year. It posted a miss for the fourth quarter largely due to poor prices in Asia and a challenging crop in Latin America putting pressure on the banana business. We believe that these issues are non-recurring.

P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO (PFCB):

BARCLAYS: Neutral. Inflation should partly mitigate benefits but be manageable with operational efficiencies and modest pricing. We don’t see meaningful near-term upside with fundamentals challenged and the future of Pei Wei and related unit growth still uncertain.

NIKE (NKE):

BARCLAYS: The stock will deliver. Trends in athletic apparel and footwear, led by running and basketball, remain healthy. We expect Nike to deliver its fifth consecutive quarter of high-single-digit revenue growth. We are forecasting an 8% revenue increase to $5.11 billion with particular strength coming from North America.

LULULEMON (LULU):

GOLDMAN SACHS: Stock doesn’t get support. LULU’s results significantly exceeded expectations last year. LULU has the highest percentage of sell ratings in our coverage, 14% of the float is short, and the top half of the shares outstanding is held by only shareholders. Much of the scepticism centres on size of addressable market, sustainable profitability and valuation. It is not realising full margin potential.

CARTER’S (CRI):

CITI: Has potential to dominate. CRI has two of the strongest brands but we are forecasting EPS to be down in ’11 and believe the uncertainty to the story will be high exposure to cotton/China, volumes and OshKosh execution.

