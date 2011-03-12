A 60-Second Guide To What Brokers Are Telling Their Clients This Morning

Let’s take a look at analysts’ morning notes.



INSURANCE SECTOR:

JEFFERIES: With the Japanese earthquake our first thoughts are that insured losses appear to be limited. We are working on the assumption of a $10 billion industry loss. The impact on reinsurer balance sheets is likely to be around 5%. We expect some rate momentum in the upcoming Japanese/CAT renewals, but not enough for the total industry cycle to turn. Tsunami and aftershocks remain real risks, and this will drag on sector performance.

STARBUCKS (SBUX):

BMO CAPITAL: Bullish on Green Mountain partnership. Starbucks’ global single-serve opportunity is fully reflected in the stock at current levels. Indeed, yesterday’s closing price of $37.97 is just $1 below our $39 price target.

GENERAL MOTORS (GM):

DEUTSCHE BANK: CFO exit does not have to be negative. While premature exits are rarely looked at as a positive, we believe the circumstances surrounding the move were personal. His successor, Dan Ammann, is well known to the Street. This development will not have long lasting implications for the stock.

CATERPILLAR (CAT):

MORGAN STANLEY: Good outlook. Share price will rise relative to the industry over the next 30 days. Yesterday’s sell off makes for an attracting buying opportunity.

JETBLUE (JBLU):

CITI: Strong February performance. JBLU reported Feb. passenger revenue per available seat mile rose 18% year over year ahead of our 10% estimate. Competition’s capacity reductions in Boston and the Caribbean, fare and fuel surcharge hikes and robust leisure/business travel demand supports a stronger 2011.

SARA LEE (SLE):

GOLDMAN SACHS: Confusion creates opportunity. We see four potential catalysts to supply our buy rating: increased confidence in SLE’s earnings power as FY2011 comes to a close, clarity around long-term prospects of each firm as the new company management teams take the stage, the split is executed and special dividend paid and increased anticipating of M7A as the New Co. stories unfold.

BOYD GAMING (BYD):

CREDIT SUISSE: Positioned for growth. Despite high unemployment BYD is seeing stable visitation from its core customer base of local retirees and Strip employees. Uptick in Vegas economic trends, monetization strategy for Echelon and developments in Borgata sale process are all catalysts for the stock.

AEROPOSTALE (ARO):

GOLDMAN: Challenged stock. Inflation pressures and management changes add risk as well as cyclical challenges.

