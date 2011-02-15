A 60-Second Guide To What Brokers Are Telling Their Clients This Morning

Let’s take a look at analysts’ morning notes.



ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES (ANR):

JPMORGAN: The Massey Energy deal is good and fundamentals in coal are strong. The stock could easily top $60 in 12 months.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER (IP):

JPMORGAN: Stock is cheap. Operations and cash flow are improving. The company could hike its dividend another 33% as well as buyback 10% of its shares.

BORDERS GROUP (BGP):

JPMORGAN: Company is filing for bankruptcy either today or tomorrow. Some bankers are doubtful whether BGP can be restructured as standalone company and think it may have to seek liquidation.

KLA-TENCOR (KLAC):

JPMORGAN: The stock is cheap with strong revenue and earnings growth

HEWLETT-PACKARD (HPQ):

STIFEL NICOLAUS: Maintain buy, upside is going to be driven by IPG and ESSN segments

NOKIA (NOK):

CANACCORD GENUITY: It has its work cut out for it by challenging Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android. Stock fell after it announced it will use Microsoft’s Windows Phone as its software platform.

EXPEDIA (EXPE):

CANACCORD GENUITY: Stock tanked after it announced its earnings would drop due to new technology and marketing investments

KRAFT FOODS (KFT):

CANACCORD GENUITY: Bullish and raised its 2011 EPS estimate. The message from management is that Cadbury will help earnings growth.

RUBICON TECHNOLOGY (RBCN):



STERNE AGEE: Not sustainable in the near term. We are bearish and recommend selling.

