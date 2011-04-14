A 60-Second Guide To What Brokers Are Telling Their Clients This Morning

Photo: Kardigan via Flickr

OPPENHEIMER LIKES THE EARNINGS: “Despite widespread fears that weak trading would depress 1Q earnings reports, JPM’s print was just fine in that regard as well as most other regards. Trading was near to last year’s record levels, credit quality continued to improve and most of the key revenue line items were stable with both recent quarters and our expectations. The worst performer in the industry’s whole stable of businesses of course is the mortgage business, where JPM has the industry’s No. 2-sized headache (though well behind No. 1 BAC), but while it’s big enough to mar the earnings a bit near term, we do not think it’s big enough to throw the company off a trajectory of printing a $6.00+ number in 2012.”

GOLDMAN LIKES IT TOO: “We reiterate our CL-Buy as we continue to believe the market is under-appreciating the $6+ of earnings power the franchise is capable of. With its shares trading at less than 9X its core run rate of about $4.80, we continue to believe there is significant upside potential.”

BOFA BULLISH TOO: “We are raising 11/12E EPS from $4.69/$5.66 to $4.97/$5.84. JPM reported EPS of $1.28 vs BAMLe of $1.16, consensus of $1.15. Accounting for several “non-recurring” items, which are largely offsetting, the underlying EPS looks to be about $1.25.”

ANOTHER DOWNGRADE, THIS TIME FROM BOFA: “OPEN has one of the best positioned Internet models, and we continue to believe that the OPEN will grow its U.S. share from approx. 9% of seated diners to over 60%. That said, with stock up 50% YTD, up over 100% since the Spotlight launch in Aug (which drove our upgrade), and trading at 42x our ’12E US EPS (backing out $36/share for international/cash), we are moving to Neutral as: 1) We do not anticipate multiple expansion beyond 50x; 2) We are not expecting significant 1Q rev. upside to street. At our upwardly revised 50x US business target multiple, the risk-reward is not overly compelling (13% potential upside to revised target).”

GOLDMAN BEARISH: “Focusing on the developments in Japan’s semiconductor industry and rolling power cuts, we adjust our global production forecasts: we cut 2011E global automotive production by 5% or 3.9 mn units; we expect 1.9 mn units to come back in 2012, leading to a significant acceleration of global auto production growth in 2012.”

BOFA REITERATES BUY AHEAD OF EARNINGS: “Search remained the most popular advertising format at 46% share, followed by display at 24% and classifieds at 10%. Display advertising was a share gaining ad format in 2010 growing 24% y/y and representing 38% of total online advertising revenue.”

MORGAN STANLEY SEES REASONS TO BE WORRIED: ” IDC and Gartner Q1 PC numbers came in light at down 1-3% YoY vs. consensus of +3-4% YoY, suggesting MSFT will likely miss Q3 Windows revenue. Weak CYQ1 PC sales have been widely anticipated following negative data points from the supply chain, and this concern has been a key driver of MSFT’s underperformance YTD (8.2%) vs. the S&P +4%.”

JPMORGAN RAISES ESTIMATES: “After Wednesday’s close, RA released March volume data, which rose 1.9% y/y and 21.1% sequentially partially boosted by the impact from weather in February. The 1.9% y/y growth follows a 4.6% decline in February and growth of 2.3% y/y in January. Off a restated volume base related to its OVR property, RA reported y/y growth of 0.9%. As a result of the better-than-expected volume growth in 1Q (-0.1% vs. our prior forecast of -2.2%), we are raising our 1Q:11 adjusted EPS estimate from $0.09 to $0.10. Volumes rose 21.1% vs. February.”

