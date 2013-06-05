ANALYST: The S&P Is Going To 1900

Here’s the latest analyst to double down on bullishness, with stocks remaining near all-time highs.
Paul Murphy at FT Alphaville flags the latest call from Credit Suisse’s Andrew Garthwaite, who predicts the S&P will surge to 1900 in 2014 (it’s currently at 1631).
Some key points:
- The equity risk premium is still too high.
- There’s too much fear of the tapering of QE. The Fed balance sheet will still be expanding even if bond purchases slow somewhat.
- Long-term equity fund flows remain low. There’s lots more money to come into the market.
- Economic momentum is turning up.
