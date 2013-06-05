ANALYST: The S&P Is Going To 1900

Here’s the latest analyst to double down on bullishness, with stocks remaining near all-time highs.



Paul Murphy at FT Alphaville flags the latest call from Credit Suisse’s Andrew Garthwaite, who predicts the S&P will surge to 1900 in 2014 (it’s currently at 1631).

Some key points:

The equity risk premium is still too high.

There’s too much fear of the tapering of QE. The Fed balance sheet will still be expanding even if bond purchases slow somewhat.

Long-term equity fund flows remain low. There’s lots more money to come into the market.

Economic momentum is turning up.

