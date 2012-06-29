'It's Impossible For RIM To Come Out With Something Competitive In Early 2013'

Brian Blair, an analyst at Wedge Partners, told Bloomberg West in an interview Thursday that RIM’s decision to push back the release of the Blackberry 10 operating system won’t do much to help the company. As he sees it, there is no chance RIM can develop a new OS by then which will be able to compete with iOS and Android.



“In my view, it’s impossible for them to come out with something competitive in early 2013,” Blair said in the interview. “I think this company is going to be relegated to servicing the low-end and emerging markets, and that’s the only place the company can exist.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.