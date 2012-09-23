The Best New Insights From Wall Street's Top Minds

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Economists pumped out notes this week on how the market would react to the Fed’s recently announced quantitative easing program, many offering a unique take on how fixed income instruments and commodities would move.But more so then not, they didn’t offer many compliments to Bernanke and his new policy: one economist went so far to call it heroin that has traders hooked.



Beyond easing, we heard arguments on China and Japan relations, as well as new forecasts for equities.

