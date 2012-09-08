12 New Insights From Wall Street's Sharpest Minds

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Over an intense week, dominated by headlines from Mario Draghi and the monthly jobs report in the U.S., economists and analysts had quite a bit to say.The weak Non Farm Payrolls print, which followed a surprisingly robust ADP report, had dozens of research teams increasing the odds that QE at the next Fed meeting this September.



In Europe, Draghi announced a new bond buying program which sent markets across the world higher.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.