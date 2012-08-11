11 Awesome Insights From Wall Street's Sharpest Minds

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

There wasn’t much major economic data this week out of the U.S. this week. However, data out of China continued to worry investors about a hard landing in the world’s second largest economy. Meanwhile, corn prices surged to new all-time highs.Markets inched higher with the S&P 500 once again topping 1,400.



Economists and strategists continued to wrestle with the conflicting information.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.