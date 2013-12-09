ANALYST: Here Are 5 Reasons I Just Went Even More Long With My Own Money On Friday

SocGen currency analyst Sebastien Galy says in an email to clients that he has just gone further long risk in his personal account.

He gives five reasons why:

1. The Fed told me too, US data is strong yet neither labour nor inflation signs are worrying for the Fed.

2. because I had pulled out almost two weeks ago on expectations the rally would fatigue.

3. there tends to be a rally in December linked to accounting gimmicks (sell losers to lock in tax loss buy, proxies as replacement) and portfolio beautification (I really am long that prestige stock I love less than my investor).

4. Part of the hedge fund space is still running after their watermark or SPX performance.

5. Bitcoin’s bubble like characteristics tells me there is tremendous greed at play (1200 top this week and then down 500 usd or so), yet equity markets are not at nonsensical levels.

Make of all those what you will.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.