Analyst: GTA IV Will Make $360 Million In 7 Days

Grand Theft Auto IV (TTWO) could sell 5.8 million copies in its first week, giving it retail sales of $360 million, which would be bigger than the $300 million Halo 3 (MSFT) did in its first week last year, says Janco Partners analyst Mike Hickey.



GTA has an inherent advantage — it’s being released on both Sony’s PS3 (SNE) and the Xbox 360. The fact that Halo 3 would come so close to GTA IV sales actually speaks to the Halo phenomenon more than anything else.

But the sales of GTA IV would make Take-Two’s board happy. They’ve been begging shareholders to reject the $2 billion buyout offer from Electronic Arts (ERTS) based on projected sales of Grand Theft Auto.

