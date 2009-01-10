Analyst: Google Has At Least 1.3 Million Advertisers (GOOG)

In a December SEC filing Google said it had 1 million advertisers in 2007 — 600,000 in 2006 and 360,000 in 2005.



At that rate, UBS Analyst Ben Schacter told the Times Google probably had between 1.3 million and 1.5 million advertisers by the end of 2008.

Between 2003 and 2007, Google advertisers spent, on average, about $16,000 per year.

If that number held in 2008 — a big whopping if, considering the recession — Schaecther’s advertiser numbers imply Google’s 2008 annual revenues should fall somewhere in the wide gulf between $20.8 billion and $24 billion — up from between 26% and 45% from $16.5 billion in 2007.

That’s a fairly huge range — and we’re sure Schacter will get more specific on his own, so don’t read much into our quick maths here — but you can take away that he thinks the company is healthy.

