Analyst: DOW In Technical Danger Of Going Down In The Short Term

Chris Zwermann of Zwermann Financial spoke to CNBC this morning about the technical threats facing the DOW between now and Christmas.



0:25 The Dow tested 11,450, but didn’t make it at any point higher. After this test, it closed at 11,359. It means the Dow doesn’t have the power to jump over, but there is danger in the next few days that it could go lower.

He then discusses Silver, and the threat it too might head lower.

