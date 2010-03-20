Palm Cut To Zero At Canaccord Adams

Jay Yarow
palm ad

How bad was Palm’s quarter?

Bad enough that Peter Misek at Canaccord Adams is cutting the company’s price target from $4 to $0. That’s right, ZERO.

In a note for clients, written up at MarketWatch, Peter says:

“We believe Palm’s troubles will only accelerate as carriers and suppliers increasingly question the company’s solvency and withdraw their support,” Misek said in a note to clients. “With what appears to be roughly 12 months of cash on hand, an accelerating burn rate, a complete lack of earnings visibility, and substantial debt and preferred equity, we no longer see any value in the company’s common equity.”

