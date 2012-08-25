14 Awesome Insights From Wall Street's Sharpest Minds

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Over another slow news week, which was again dominated by retail earnings and barbs between Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and President Obama, markets rallied to set a new high not seen in years.Economists shifted their commentary to those gains and asked: how much longer can they continue?



Jeff Gundlach and Ed Yardeni offered some nice analysis on the new S&P 500 peak, while Michael Feroli and David Kotok gave us their best ideas how to fix the economy.

