13 Awesome Insights From Wall Street's Sharpest Minds

Over the slow news week, which was dominated by retail earnings and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s choice of Paul Ryan as his running mate, markets did little.Economists shifted their attention to what a win by either Romney or Obama would mean to economy, and surprisingly we got some consensus: neither can do much.



We also got some nice analysis from Roubini and Koo on Europe, and Michelle Meyer weighed in on the resurgent U.S. housing market.

