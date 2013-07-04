ANALYST: Hot Mobile Game Candy Crush May Be Generating 'Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars Per Year'

Candy Crush, the cutesy puzzle game that encourages users to put three objects together in a row and clear 385 levels, is all the rage. While it’s free to play, there are numerous tempting ways users are encouraged to buy virtual goods.It may be raking in hundreds of millions of dollars for its parent company, King, each year, The New York Times reports.

Candy Crush first launched as a Facebook game in mid 2012 and was launched as a mobile app late last year. On it, users are encouraged to pay for tools that can help them complete difficult levels, extend the number of tries they get to complete levels, acquire more lives, and unlock new levels. King says the game is played 600 million times per day and is the highest revenue-generating game in King’s 10-year history. Mobile analytics company AppData suggests 45 million people play Candy Crush regularly.

Even though King says 70% of people who complete all 385 levels never pay a cent, those who do may be buying a lot of virtual goods.



From NYT’s Jenna Wortham:

Doug Creutz, an analyst at Cowen who follows the company, estimates that a game as popular as Candy Crush could generate hundreds of millions each year in revenue. He said that King was among the first mobile developers to figure out the pay-to-play model and make it work for them.

King is reportedly planning to go public. It may be a mistake since creating a hit mobile game is as difficult as making a blog post or video go viral online, but Creutz thinks Candy Crush’s success is not a temporary fad.

“You have to sustain this over a long time, and they’ve gotten very good at it,” Creutz says.

