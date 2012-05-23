ANALYST: Buy Facebook Because It's An 'Option On The World'

Catch the falling knife.



That’s the bold call from Needham analyst Laura Martin, who initiates the stock with a $40 price target, a number that would have seemed modest a couple of days ago, but which is in fact represents a 29% gain from where it closed yesterday.

Martin calls Facebook an “option on the world” and gives 5 main reasons to be bullish.

Consumer adoption. With 900 million users after 8 years in existence, the company has solved the biggest problem in the world. It gook Google 14 years to get to this level and as such, the stock warrants a bigger premium at IPO than Google did, since Facebook has solved this question.

Money follows time. With 14% of time spent online spent at Facebook, eventually the company will turn that into giant gobs of money.

Margins are expanding. They were 33.7% in 2009 and 47.3% in 2011. Profit growth will outpace Revenue growth.

Facebook has already shown a penchant for executing and since money follows time (a major theme), the company will find a way to cash in.

Size. There’s just no alternative at Facebook’s global scale.

Here’s Martin’s basic model.

Note that the stock is priced at a massive 52.1x forward EPS on next year’s earnings.

Photo: Needham

Since Martin is cognisant that people will freak out at these high multiples, she presents a more detailed defence of the rationales.

Facebook has no consumer adoption risk.

Money follows time (again).

Facebook has much more upside thanks to payments and revenue sharing (with others wanting access sto its platform).

“Platform optionality”, which is just another way of saying that there’s a huge potential for Facebook to discover more ways to make money.

Margin growth.

Facebook has the best management and employee base.

Large-cap growth is a rare commodity.

Facebook isn’t in any index. Google outperformed significantly while it wasn’t in any major index, and Facebook could too.

Now for Henry Blodget’s significantly less bullish take on the company’s valuation, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.