Apple Is Finally Ready To Release A Pre-Paid iPhone, Opening Up A Massive New Market, Says Jefferies

Apple has completely ignored the prepaid phone market to date, but one analyst says that’s about to change. Jefferies analyst Peter Misek wrote in a research note Sunday that he has heard Apple signed “with a major global distributor” to work on making the iPhone 3GS available in prepaid markets globally, according to Forbes.



As part of this move, Misek predicts that Apple may slash the wholesale price of the phone to as little as $200. At the moment, the 8 GB iPhone 3GS is free with a wireless contract, but for those who don’t want to sign a two-year agreement, the iPhone costs $375 wholesale.

This move could help Apple compete head on against cheaper feature phones and expand its reach to consumers in developing markets abroad where prepaid phones tend to be popular.

