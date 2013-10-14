ANALYST: Apple Will Launch A Cheaper IMac Next Year

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at KGI Securities, believes Apple will release a cheaper iMac in 2014, Apple Insider’s Neil Hughes reports.

Apple set its latest iMac price too high and lowering the cost will help drive shipments abroad, Kuo said in a note released Saturday. The cheapest iMac out now costs $US1,299.

In addition, Kuo believes Apple will launch its third iPad mini next year. The second-generation iPad mini hasn’t launched yet, but it’s expected to be announced on Oct. 22.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.