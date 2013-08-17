ANALYST: Apple Will Kill The IPhone 5 This September

Analyst Mingchi Kuo says in a new note that Apple is going to stop producing the iPhone 5 when it releases new iPhones this year.

Bloomberg summarized the note, saying the iPhone 5C, a cheaper version of the iPhone, will replace the iPhone 5. The 5C, according to Kuo, will sell for $US400-$US500.

Surprisingly, Kuo says Apple will keep the iPhone 4S.

Traditionally, Apple keeps its last-year iPhone around, and just discounts its price. So, if it were following its historical pattern, it would go: iPhone 5S for $US200, iPhone 5 for $US100, and iPhone 4S for $US0, all of which would be with a 2-year carrier contract.

Instead it looks like it’s going to be iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, and iPhone 4S.

It makes some sense for Apple to break from this pattern with the iPhone 5C, since it would be weird to have the iPhone 5, and a similar phone spec wise, with the iPhone 5C.

However, keeping the 4S is surprising. It’s a different size screen, and it uses Apple’s older 30-pin charger. We would have expected Apple to ditch the 4S.

Kuo is generally regarded as having an accurate record on reporting unannounced Apple products.

